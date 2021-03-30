WHO report on origin of Covid-19 explained ahead of release

The WHO is scheduled to release the final report on its investigation into the origins of Covid-19.
CNN has obtained a copy of the draft report ahead of its official release.
CNN’s Kristie Lu Stout reports.
The WHO is scheduled to release the final report on its investigation into the origins of Covid-19.
CNN has obtained a copy of the draft report ahead of its official release.
CNN’s Kristie Lu Stout reports.
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese officials briefed diplomats Friday on the ongoing research into the origin of COVID-19, ahead of the..
Chinese officials have briefed diplomats on the ongoing research into the origin of Covid-19, ahead of the expected release of a..