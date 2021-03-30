University of Evansville announced today they will open up their campus for new potential Aces, who are interested in attending the University.
University of Evansville Will Be Opening Campus for Visits
Credit: WEVVDuration: 0 shares 1 views
To indiana call to lift the mask mandate& "now what i will say governor holcomb has been flexible at fferent."
"so my hope is he hears the president call and reconsiders."
And for graduating seniors in the area - the university of evansville wants you to see everything they have to offer.... u-e is resuming campus tours - for future aces.... you can plan a campus visit - with a customized individual visit*or sign up for the up-and- coming purple visit days - april 9th - the 24th - and again may