Rapper Lil Nas X’s Nike ‘Satan Shoes’ sparking outrage, lawsuit
Lil Nas X teamed up with New York Art Collective MSCHF to modify existing Nike shoes.

They put a pentagram on the shoes, an upside down cross then injected red ink and a drop of human blood into the shoe's air bubble sole.