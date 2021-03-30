Nike Files Lawsuit Over Lil Nas X's 'Satan' Shoes

Nike Files Lawsuit , Over Lil Nas X's , 'Satan' Shoes .

On March 29, New York-based art collective MSCHF and Lil Nas X released their collaboration of 666 pairs of 'Satan' Nike shoes containing pentagrams, .

A Bible verse and even a "drop" of human blood.

Nike filed a lawsuit against MSCHF the same day.

The suit alleges that the shoes are "likely to cause confusion and dilution and create an erroneous association between MSCHF's products and Nike.".

As a direct and proximate result of MSCHF's wrongful acts, Nike has suffered, continues to suffer, and/or is likely to suffer damage to its trademarks, business reputation, and goodwill that money cannot compensate, Nike, via lawsuit.

Unless enjoined, MSCHF will continue to use Nike's Asserted Marks and/or confusingly similar marks and will cause irreparable damage to Nike for which Nike has no adequate remedy at law, Nike, via lawsuit.

This isn't the first time the art collective has sold a modified version of the brand's shoes.

In 2019, MSCHF used a pair of Nike Air Max 97s to create "Jesus Shoes" outfitted with holy water and a crucifix.