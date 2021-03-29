Lil Nas X Releases 'Satan' Nike Shoes

The limited-edition shoes are a collaboration between Lil Nas X and New York-based art collective MSCHF.

Nike denies having any involvement.

We do not have a relationship with Lil Nas or MSCHF.

Nike did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them, Nike, via statement.

666 pairs of shoes are being sold for $1,018 each.

The air bubble sole of each shoe contains red ink and "one drop" of human blood.

The shoes also reference the Bible passage Luke 10:18, "I saw Satan fall like lightning from heaven.".

The Satanic kicks have sparked outrage among many, including South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem.

Lil Nas X posted a YouTube video in which he pretends to apologize for the shoes, .

But then a scene from his new music video, "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" pops up.