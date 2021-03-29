Here's how Miley Cyrus, Nike, Kristi Noem, others reacted to Lil Nas X's 'Satan Shoes'

Lil Nas X teamed up with a Brooklyn-based company to release a Satan-branded Nike Air Max 97 sneaker.
Many, including Nike, have reacted.
Lil Nas X teamed up with a Brooklyn-based company to release a Satan-branded Nike Air Max 97 sneaker.
Many, including Nike, have reacted.
All press is good press, the saying goes, and rapper Lil Nas X is testing that theory this week, as the video for his new single,..
The "Old Town Road" artist is collaborating with streetwear company MSCHF on the pentagram-sporting shoes, only 666 pairs of which..