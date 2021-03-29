Here's how Miley Cyrus, Nike, Kristi Noem, others reacted to Lil Nas X's 'Satan Shoes'
Here's how Miley Cyrus, Nike, Kristi Noem, others reacted to Lil Nas X's 'Satan Shoes'

Lil Nas X teamed up with a Brooklyn-based company to release a Satan-branded Nike Air Max 97 sneaker.

Many, including Nike, have reacted.