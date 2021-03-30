Cage fighter guilty of murdering teacher ex

A “cruel” cage fighter has been convicted of murdering his ex-partner after he blackmailed her about a sexual relationship she was having with a 15-year-old boy.Jealous ex-convict Paul Robson snooped on teacher Caroline Kayll and the teenager outside her home in Linton, Northumberland, last November, and then launched a terrifying and sustained attack on them both.
Caroline Kayll murder: Cage fighter Paul Robson found guilty
Caroline Kayll suffered fatal injuries during the attack by Paul Robson, who also tried to kill a boy.
