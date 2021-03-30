Institute for Marine Mammal Studies provides an interactive experience in Gulfport

The Institute for Marine Mammal Studies is an organization specializing in public education of marine mammals in the wild and in captivity.
daisy live
daisy live
The Institute for Marine Mammal Studies is an organization specializing in public education of marine mammals in the wild and in captivity.
Possible.
- - the institute for marine mammal- studies is an - organization specializing in- public education of marine- mammals in the wild and also- captivity.- the non profit educates by- offering an experience like - no other in gulfport.
- they pride themselves on being- an interactive- experience for the community to- enjoy as well as learn.
- i-m-m-s offer a variety of in - close experiences with- - - dolphins stingrays, sharks and- even sea lions to name- a few!- they also rescue stranded marin- mammals on our coast.
- - "i think we are the premier - rescue and- rehab center in the state of- mississippi and we're really- proud.
You know for human - - - - beings you have the united way- and red cross but for animals - its us."- - - - most recently, wxxv has been- following i-m-m-s as they're- rehabilitating a stranded baby- - - - dolphin.
The calf is doing just- fine, receiving 24 hour care- from i-m-m-s.
- if you see an animal on our - shore that's in distress be sur- to call the
daisy live