Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Requiring Vaccines At Colleges

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
Requiring Vaccines At Colleges
Requiring Vaccines At Colleges

Most colleges in the state will be back to in person classes this fall, but to do that many are considering making a COVID vaccine mandatory.

Healthcare professional.

Most colleges in the state will be back to in person classes this fall.

Will students be required to get the covid-19 vaccine?

Waay 31's olivia schueller spoke to colleges in our area on whether or not they'll require the vaccine.

Olivia?

Colleges in north alabama had colleges in north alabama had olivia?

Colleges in north alabama had two answers, they haven't made that decision yet or they do not have plans to make the coronavirus vaccine a requirement of students.

Athens state university student...aleya maples said it's her body and she should have the choice on whether or not to get the vaccine.

But she also says she does understand why some colleges may start requiring the covid-19 vaccine.

I know you're trying to protect not just your staff but your students.

You can't really have a successful school year if your staff is out sick or attendance is down more then 50 percent, because students aren't back in school.

I understand their concern.

A spokesperson for athens state university said...at this time the university

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Hear doctor's advice for Detroit mayor's vaccine hesitancy

Hear doctor's advice for Detroit mayor's vaccine hesitancy

Bleacher Report AOL

Colleges revise policies to accommodate; community health centers to receive $6B to expand vaccine access: COVID-19 updates

Upworthy

Colleges revise policies to accommodate; community health centers to receive $6B to expand vaccine access: Live COVID updates

USATODAY.com

You might like