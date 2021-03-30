Breeders S02E04 No Faith

Breeders 2x04 No Faith Next on Season 2 Episode 4 - Promo Trailer HD - Paul’s in “therapy” to get “help” with his “problems.” New episode of #BreedersFX​ tonight at 10PM EST and streaming tomorrow on #FXonHulu​.

Time has moved on in Season 2 of Breeders, the comedy series starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard that explores the parental paradox that you’d happily die for your children, but quite often also want to kill them.

Can Paul and Ally survive the new pressures as they just-about survived the old ones?

Or is there a finite number of ropes you can find yourself at the end of?