Keeneland positions drawn 3.30.21

POST POSITIONS FOR SATURDAY'S 97TH RUNNING OF THE TOYOTA BLUE GRASS... AND 84TH RUNNING OF THE CENTRAL BANK ASHLAND.... WERE DRAWN TODAY AT KEENELAND.

They will run saturday... the second day of keeneland's fifteen day spring meet.

The season runs april second until the twenty third.

Unbeaten 'essential quality" leads the field in the toyota blue grass.

For 3-year-olds, the toyota blue grass and the central bank ashland are respective major preps for the kentucky derby.

They both carry 170 qualifying points for the derby and oaks on a 100-40-20-10 scale to the first four finishers.

