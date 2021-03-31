ZEBRA GIRL Movie (2021) - Tom Cullen, Jade Anouka

ZEBRA GIRL Movie (2021) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Catherine’s seemingly perfect rural life is turned upside down after she discovers her husband is hiding a dark secret that leads her to the unthinkable.

Murder.

Cue Anita, Catherine’s mysterious best friend who shows up to help dispose of the body.

As Catherine and Anita reminisce whilst chopping up and bagging up, their intimately intertwined and tortured past rears its ugly head.

Reality blurs as Catherine’s tragic past is slowly revealed along with a secret she’s hiding to fight for the future.

Starring Tom Cullen (‘Knightfall’, ‘Downton Abbey’) and Jade Anouka (‘Cleaning Up’, ‘His Dark Materials’) alongside Sarah Roy (‘Catherine and Anita’, ‘Glue’)