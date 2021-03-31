Grandmother runs custom face mask business out of her Fort Wayne home

She hopes Hoosiers will continue to wear face coverings after the mask mandate is lifted.

The Cousin Susie’s Custom Face Masks Owner designs and hand makes face masks out of the basement of her Fort Wayne home.

Are face masks one size fits all?

Vaccinated are face masks one size fit all?

One fort wayne woman says no.she's working to change that...by designing custom face masks for people with and without disabilities.fox 55's nico pennisi reports how a new hobby... is turning into a business.

Take pkg: ?nat kids running?

This is 8-year-old gracie?nat?

After recovering from covid-19 earlier this year, she was diagnosed with multisystem inflammmatory syndrome."she couldn't even walk and she had to have physical therapy to learn to walk again."a nightmare for grandmother janet bills"she just kept getting worse."

Bills says she never wants anyone to go through what her family went through.

That's why when the mask mandate lifts on april 6th, she prays everyone will continue to wear a mask.

?nat sewing machine?but mask wearing isn't easy for some.

Like bills when she wears her hearing aid.."i have to plug it in the ear and then the tube goes over.

Sometimes when you take the mask off the string catches it and it comes off."?nat sewing machine?her longtime friend sue powe is looking to fix that.power is the founder of cousin susie's custom face masks."now she can take her mask off without any fear."

Powe the retired grandmother of seven has always loved to sew.

?nat machine?her husband is an essential worker.

When the pandemic hit, she knew just how to help.

?nat needle?"i wanted to make masks for him and so i started"her small hobby has transformed into a full-blown business...?nat her showing off fabrics?"i always ask everybody 'what's your favorite color?

Are you into sports?

Are you into flowers?

And i match that person's fabric up to what they want and it makes them feel good."

Are face masks the new fashion trend?

?nat this one is for a belly dancer?powe sure hopes so.

3 powe has a link to her webiste if you would like to purchase one of these masks on this story.that's on our website w-f-f-t dot