Watch: Maharashtra Health Minister gives update on Sharad Pawar’s health

NCP chief Sharad Pawar underwent an emergency endoscopy for the removal of a stone from his bile duct and is now doing fine, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.

Pawar, 80, was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital on Tuesday after he experienced abdominal pain.

The NCP chief is likely to remain in the hospital for the next three to four days.

Earlier, NCP leader Nawab Malik had said that Pawar was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday evening, a day ahead of the scheduled surgery for a gall bladder issue, after he experienced pain in his abdomen.

Politicians from across the spectrum had conveyed their best wishes to the NCP chief wishing him a speedy recovery.

