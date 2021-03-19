Ambani bomb scare: ‘Maharashtra govt fully supporting probe’, says Anil Deshmukh

Facing criticism over the handling of Mumbai police official Sachin Vaze case, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Friday met NCP chief Sharad Pawar here and briefed him about the developments related to it among other issues.

"Whoever is guilty will be punished.

But till the time the NIA does not complete the probe, I would not be able to comment.

Necessary action will be taken by the state government after the NIA completes its probe," Deshmukh said.

Earlier, Mumbai Police assistant sub-inspector Vaze was arrested by the (NIA) for allegedly planting a car with gelatin sticks outside Ambani's residence.

