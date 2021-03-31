Skip to main content
UCLA fans celebrate in Los Angeles after reaching Final Four of NCAA men's tournament

UCLA Bruins fans took to the streets of Los Angeles, California, on (March 30) to celebrate after reaching the Final Four of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

UCLA Bruins fans took to the streets of Los Angeles, California, on (March 30) to celebrate after reaching the Final Four of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

The footage shows crowds cheering and fireworks going off as a police patrol car approaches the scene.

