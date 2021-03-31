Race report is 'fantastic, honest, evidence based'

Duwayne Brooks has thrown his support behind the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities report that found no evidence of institutional racism in the UK.

"I think the report is a fantastic, honest, evidence based one", said Mr Brooks.

The former Lewisham councillor, who was a friend of Stephen Lawrence and was with the teenager when he was attacked in 1993, said that the UK needs to move on from historic racist events.

"The racism that existed fifty, fourty and thirty years ago isn't the same racism we experience today", he said.

Report by Thomasl.

