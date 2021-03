Asian American 65-year-old woman beaten up in a racist attack, bystanders watch | Oneindia News

An Asian American woman was walking through the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood of Manhattan on Monday morning when the most unfortunate incident happened with her.

The 65-year-old woman stopped abruptly outside a luxury condo tower after a stranger approached her.

Suddenly, the man kicked her in the stomach, knocking her to the sidewalk, and then brutally stomped on her head again and again.

All the while, according to the police he spewed slurs at her.

