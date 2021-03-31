Starmer 'disappointed' with race report findings

Sir Keir Starmer said he was "disappointed" by the findings of the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities report into racial inequality in the UK.

Speaking to reporters in Leeds, he said that the report was reluctant to admit there are structural problems that need to be addressed.

"On the one hand, there's an acknowledgement of the problems, the issues, the challenges that face many black and minority ethnic communities" said Mr Starmer.

"But, on the other hand, there's a reluctance to accept that that's structural." Report by Thomasl.

