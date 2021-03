Fiji's PM Frank Bainimarama thanks India for providing COVID vaccines

Prime Minister of Fiji, Frank Bainimarama thanked India for providing COVID-19 vaccines to them.

"Through Vaccine Maitri, India is adding the missing piece of equity to COVID equation.

To my friend PM Modi and Indian High Commission in Fiji dhanyawaad for your commitment to humanity," Fiji PM said.

Under the Vaccine Maitri initiative, Government of India has sent 1 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Fiji.