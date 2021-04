World Bank hails India's economic growth amid Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown| Oneindia News

World Bank in its latest report has said that India's economy has bounced back remarkably from the COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown over the last one year, but it is not out of the woods yet.

It has predicted that the country's real GDP growth for fiscal year (FY21-22) could range from 7.5 to 12.5 per cent.

The slowdown was caused by a decline in private consumption growth and shocks to the financial sector.

