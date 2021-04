News Jp Nadda Ram Mandir Tmc

Bharatiya Janata Party chief Jagat Prakash Nadda campaigned in West Bengal amid Assembly elections.

At a rally in Hooghly, he accused the Mamata Banerjee administration in the state of religious discrimination.

He said that the state government made concessions during Muharram, but imposed a curfew when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was laying the foundation stone of the Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

