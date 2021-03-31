Downside Up is sponsoring a golf tourney fundraiser at Creeks Bend May 6th 1pm

Downside Up, a group helping special needs children and their families, is sponsoring a golf tourney fundraiser at Creeks Bend May 6th 1pm

My little boy and an outstandin that she is in family can and then we opened our trainingand pandemic and we are doing summer camps and in their piety, tutoring space and i understand the name of the campus walk wallet to get the old camp walk along.

We usually hung out and this past year and we had a eight morph into something different and different groups in different family here down special, yet your group is not limited just to those with down syndrome.

Now, now that i'm in the beginning it started that way just because of my son that and and baker's family can we had a family you and steve are rare ability and they never got anything to support cell where, for all different years.

What kind of activities you offering it walk along.

It is time we just went and made to feel comfortable and welcome you and your family can't legally have everything spent the entire family not to chat with tax savings in the developing karaoke game and major locks that i can't add training.

This spent on different abilities.

Also, and am left, i need to take dance the whole family is good for them.

It gives them a hold difference were perspective of their family member who has a differently different set of abilities correct.

Yes, and that the developing siblings get taken on bare be in hospital visit in different i can't and i say it's everyone's everybody get a chance to and td caretakers.

The parents landed times and in editing and the ability to take a break and have yelled at work class themselves when a child can tell us why this qaeda support is so important to you as a parent to you as a professional with this organization now and when i'm just because and everything in and going on.

We just need an interest 11 nine we belong to support each other and how many campers we have available for every hundred 50 every hundred 55 emerson will be our space downtown much open-ended and member when what i good and help fund this at some other events going on, you guys have a huge golf term at coming up early and tell me about that you may expand will find out that for some scrambled shotguns die and get help.

I think hundred cosponsors are to three holes and we have hired betty and eagle sponsorship thousand and and it's just all around in time will be in at 1 pm and stand on me and i'm assuming also rated certain amount of volunteers to help pull this golf tournament success.

Also be done on websit adapting the bear canyon many ways just on there and you are probably looking for volunteers not just for the golfer continually throughout the year on right yes i mean teachers to animating a volunteer hours at school or.

If you're going to b a pg or special ed teacher eventually times i counselors are set up on my list.

This golf tournament to the fundraising trying ... especially initiated my desire much campaigning today is our last day?

I am five day campaign to raise money last year.

Everyone that this is one of things that action on april 17 and they were having bad.

I got a manly face so both of them ar super important things were difficult to raise money and ar are normal age teresa best of luck will be happy to give you additional publicity about this event.

Wonderful group wonderful wonderful wonderful organ as i organizers for the senegal again.

The term itself coming up a sixth county creeks bed if you want more information, check out their