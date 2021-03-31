How to File for an Extension on Your Taxes

The government has extendedthe deadline to file your taxes.But what if that extra monthor two isn't enough time?.Individual taxpayers can requesta filing extension until October 15.Go to IRS.gov/payments and use IRS DirectPay or a credit card or debit card to payall or part of your estimated tax.Indicate that the payment is for an extension.Or you can e-file or mail in Form 4868,the Application for Automatic Extensionof Time to File U.S. Individual Tax Return.If you also need more time to fileyour state tax return, it's importantto recognize that the rules vary by state.Getting an extension doesn't giveyou more time to pay—just moretime to file your tax return.The better option may be to fileyour tax return and request aninstallment agreement instead