'Don't tell us what to wear, whom to love': Priyanka Gandhi on 'sexist remark' by LDF leader

Ahead of the assembly polls in Kerala Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sharply criticised an LDF leader for his 'sexist remark'.

Joice George has made 'derogatory' remarks about Rahul Gandhi's visits to educational institutions in Kerala and Puducherry.

He 'warned' that girls should be wary of Rahul Gandhi.

Priyanka Gandhi said, "2 days ago a Left Democratic Front (LDF) leader made a sexist remark about women (school and college girls).

It was beginning to sound to me like Communist Party of India (Marxist)-CPM was taking campaigning lessons from Chief Ministers of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh." "I want to tell them, You don't tell us what to wear and whom to love"," she added.

George claimed, "Rahul Gandhi only goes to colleges where there are girls only.

After he goes there, he teaches them to stand erect and bend down.

My dear children, don't bend before him, he is not married.

He goes around holding such programmes."