'Bridgerton' Cast On S2 Production

During the 2021 SAG Awards virtual press conference, "Bridgerton" cast members Julian Ovenden, Ruth Gemmell, Luke Newton and Golda Rosheuvel update fans on the production of season two, revealing they "haven't quite" started filming but they're in full preparation with lots of Zoom meetings.

Plus, they share how COVID-19 protocols will affect the large gatherings in the show.

