Two Capitol officers sue Trump over Jan. 6 riots

6 insurrection and was responsible for physical and emotional injuries they suffered as a result.

Two U.S. Capitol Police officers have filed a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, saying he incited the deadly Jan.

The officers, James Blassingame and Sidney Hemby, who have been with the force for a combined 28 years filed the lawsuit on Tuesday seeking damages of at least $75,000 each.

His office did not immediately return a call for comment on the lawsuit but Trump has in the past denied responsibility for the rioting, which left five people dead.

The lawsuit cites the former Republican president's conduct before and beyond the Nov.

3 presidential election, highlighting Trump's encouragement to supporters to come to the Capitol on Jan.

6 to "Stop The Steal" in the months after the election.

Trump on Jan.

6: "We're going to walk down to the Capitol" Before the riot, Trump encouraged his supporters in a speech to march on the Capitol building to express their anger over an election Trump insisted without evidence was stolen from him.

The lawsuit said Trump stoked violence throughout the 2020 presidential campaign and escalated his false claims that the election was rigged after the election was called for now-president Joe Biden.