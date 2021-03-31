5 Easter Traditions From Around the World

Every culture has its own unique holiday traditions rooted in that region's folklore and history.

Here are five popular Easter traditions from different locations around the world.

1.

Florence, Italy.

The firework-packed cart is paraded through the city and set off by the Archbishop during Easter mass.

2.

Sweden and Finland.

It is common for children to dress up as witches and beg for chocolate in the streets.

3.

Corfu, Greece.

The tradition welcomes spring by disposing of old pots so new ones can be used to gather the season's crops.

4.

Bessières, France.

The tradition is said to have begun when Napoleon passed through the town and ordered the townspeople to make a giant Omelette for his army.

5.

Jerusalem, Israel.

Some who participate in the walk carry a large cross to symbolize Jesus’ painful journey