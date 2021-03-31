Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Her Pregnancy Loss In People's Beautiful Issue
It's a family affair on the cover of People magazine's "The Beautiful Issue" as Chrissy Teigen and her children Luna and Miles join in on the photoshoot.

PeopleTV.com gives you a behind-the-scenes look at the cover shoot.