2 Of 3 Men Charged In Shooting Death Of 17-Year-Old Gabriela Aldana Appear In Bond Court Wednesday

CBS4's Frances Wang reports 26-year-old Yondeivis Wongden-Hernandez, who is accused of firing the fatal shot, has been charged with second-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

The two other men, 21-year-old Randy Rodriguez-Fernandez and 29-year-old Carlos Patterson-Torres have been charged with being an accessory after the fact.

Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3cDvCbd