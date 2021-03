50,000 milk packs donated to Food Bank for the Heartland

CHILLS AND FATIGUE.CONGRESSWOMAN CINDY AXNE ISEXPANDING ACCESS TO THE COVID-19VACCINE BY INVESTING MORE THAN11 MILLION DOLLARS IN CENTRALAND SOUTHWEST IOWA.IT’S PART OF THE AMERICANRESCUE PLAN.THAT INCLUDES "ALL CAREHEALTH CENTER IN COUNCILBLUFFS."THE FACILITY IS GETTINGMORE THAN A MILLION DOLLARS.**AXNE SAYS - THE HEALTHCENTERS CAN USE THE MONEY TOTREAT VULNERABLE POPULATIONS...DELIVER HEALTH CARE TO PEOPLE ATRISK FOR THE VIRUS AND MAKEIMPROVEMENTS TO INFRASTRUCTURE."REALLY WHAT WE SAW DURING COVIDIS JUST AN EXACERBATION OFSYSTEMIC ISSUES WITHIN OURHEALTHCARE SYSTEM THAT HAVE BEENHERE ALL ALONG, IT’S TIME THATWE RIGHT THOSE, IT’S TIME THATWE MAKE SURE EVERY PERSON HASAFFORDABLE, QUALITY HEALTHCAREIN THEIR OWN BACKYARD.

THIS WILLGIVE US SOME CAPACITY TO MOVETHAT AGENDA FORWARD."*THE AMERICAN RESCUE PLANIS BRINGING MORE THAN 48 MILLIONDOLLARS TO SUPPORT 14 HEALT