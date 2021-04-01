First Lady Dr. Jill Biden honors Cesar Chavez

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden's motorcade arrived at the Forty Acres site just after 2:30 Wednesday afternoon.
The First Lady visiting the site to pay tribute to Cesar Chavez, a person near and dear to the Delano community.
