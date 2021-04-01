2021 KHSAA Boys' Sweet 16: Day One

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) - After a one-year hiatus due the pandemic, the KHSAA Boys' Sweet 16 has returned.

The wait is over.

On c1 3 season due to the pandemic...the k-h-s- a-a boys sweet sixteen returned to rupp arena.

First game of the day...knott county central taking on elizabethtown.

Khia sherrard drives right past his man...and scores too easy.

He had 13 points.

Kam sherrard drives and dishes to camden williams. he scores.

He finished with 11 pts, 6 rebounds.

Knott county central still fighting.

Jayden huff from the corner.

Three rattles home.

3 of his 5 points.

Kent damron feeds josh mcguire...he goes to work.

Nice little move to score.

He led knott county central with 21 pts, 10 rebounds.

E-town wins this one easily over knott county central, 87 to 59.

Early afternoon game...university heights and bowling green.

Turner buttry feeds jacobi huddleston.

Size mismatch.

Too easy.

He had 14 points, 10 rebounds.

D-j quarles kicks to k-j crump for three.

Bottoms. he led u-h-a with 20 points.

Crump out in transition.

Goes to shoot...decides to pass it to william bryan who gets the easy 2.

He had 16 points for u-h-a.

Isaiah mason to to buttry.

Got em.

He led the purples with 20 points.

B-g wins this one big over university heights 85 to 57.

Madison central versus ballard...ballard held a double digit lead for most of the game.

1:51 left in the game.

64-51 ballard kole browne hits taishon chenault who nails the 3.

Then the next trip down court kole browne goes with the reverse layup 64-56 ballard.

After a trap and a steal browne gets to the line and knockes down both free throwns then central finds jaylen davis in the corner who buries it.

Central down just 6 but just a little too late central trying to foul but keno hayden gets out and seals the deal central's rally comes up just short.

Ballard beats madison central, 70 to 61.

Allen feldhaus, jr. "we didn't lay down.

17 i think that's the most they had us down.

We didn't quite.

I think we actually cut it back to 6 and had the ball at one time and if we could've gotten something to fall that timee maybe it would be a different story.

We really struggled with their athleticism, transition type buckets.

Every time we'd miss, sisk and hayden we had no answer for them as far as them going to the rim.

And that's what we were concerned about."

Last game of day one.

George rogers clark versus oldham county.

Aden slone kicks to jared wellman.

Corner three....yes!

Wellman had 10 points, 7 boards.

Wellman returning the favor, kicks to slone for three.

Bottoms. slone had 12 points, 5 assists.

Time running out in the 2nd period.

Trent edwards with the steal.

Outlet!

Jerone morton rises up...slams it home.

He led g-r-c with 19.

Cards held a comfortable lead until late.

Under a minute to go.

Samuel campbell nails the three.

50-44 g-r-c.

After a made free throw.

Campbell again.

Got em.

51-47 g-r-c.

Cards would get a steal and put this one away though.

G-r-c moves on...they beat oldham county 54-47.

Josh cook "like i told our guys in the locker room, defensively that's one of the best efforts i've been around.

Our guys sit down and guarded.

They guarded their actions.

They guarded their actions well.

They communicated.

Oldham county does such a good job with their system you really have to sit down and guard certain actions well.

Also guarding the post well because they have such good size inside, but our guys defensitely they really made an effort to sit down and guard tonight."

Aftter day one...here's what we have.

Left side of the bracket.

E-town will take on g-r-c on friday at 11 a-m.

Ballard will