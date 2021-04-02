2021 KHSAA Boys' Sweet 16: Day Two

There were several intriguing matchups and teams. After going undefeated last season, but not being able to play in the Sweet 16, the Ashland Blazer Tomcats took on Knox Central.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) - On Thursday, eight more teams took to Rupp Arena for their first game of the KHSAA Boys' Sweet 16.

C1 3 day two of the boys' sweet 16.

Highlands and muhlenberg county in the first game.

1q..

Nash devine giving it up..

And getting it right back..

That three would cut the early highlands lead to four.

He led the mustangs with 21.

Bluebirds answer right back..

Sam vinson..

Attacking..

And finishing with the lay-in..

That'd make it 11-5.

A few plays later..

Mustangs with the steal..

And on the other end..

It's cole vincent going up with two for the finish.

Bluebirds offense..

Efficent..

Vinson goes back door..

Kicks it to leyton reed..

Who knocks down the three.

Final seconds of the quarter now..

Vinson..

Pulls up from outside..

And buries the trey before the buzzer.

He had 24 in the first half..

31 total.

Highlands wins big over muhlenberg..88-60.

Second game of the day...mccracken county and bullitt east.

1q..

Will blanford drives..

And finishes through contact for the first points of the game.

2 of his 4 points.

Later in the quarter..

Noah dumas crosses up his man..

And bangs in the pull-up jumper.

He had 14 pts, 5 boards.

Back the other way now..

Cameron brogan pulls it out..

Then decides let it fire..

Bullitt east trailing by 2 now.

He had 13 points.

Mccracken will extend it right back out..

Dumas from outside..

Cash-money mccracken beats bullitt east 68 to 56.

Boyle county taking on paintsville.

Paintsville would go to half..

Up 5.

At the start of the second half..

They were rolling..

Braxton tharp..

From the free throw line..

Makes it an 11-point game.

Timeout boyle..

Was there an upset brewing?

Not so fast.

Boyle ramping up the pressure on d..

Imfeld the steal..

And lay-up.

Makes it a 7 point game.

In the 4th..

Luke sheperson treating this like a football game..

Finishing through contact.

That would cut the tiger lead to one.

Next possession down..

Jagger gillis finds sheperson all alone.

He led everyone with 25 points.

Rebels take the lead.

Following a paintsville miss..

Barnes to gillis..

Dagger.

Boyle goes from down 11 midway through the 3rd..

To up as much as 16 in the 4th.

Boyle beats paintsville, 70-56.

Dennie webb "it took awhile and wasn't too sure it was gonna happen, but we finally got it going.

I think finally wore them down just a little bit.

We tried to run some people at them.

I'm proud of 'em.

Guys stayed focused, stay together and kept battling.

And that's all you can ask for as a coach.

We came out on the right end of it this time."

Final game of the night.

Ashland blazer and knox central...remember last season ashland blazer was undefeated, but never got to play in the sweet 16.

Off the screen, colin porter goes straight the basket and finishes.

He led the tomcats with 17 points, 8 assists.

Ashland blazer defense was stifling..suffocati ng... cole villers with the monster rejection.

Porter comes up with it.

Tomcats running.

To ethan sellars back to villers.

Villers had 14 points, 6 boards.

Knox central's isaac mills drives and finally gets a bucket.

I say finally...that was knox central's first field goal of the game.

Almost a minute into the 2nd quarter.

K-t turner gets the feed.

He scores.

Tomcats led 30 to 10 at half...never looked back.

Ashland blazer beats knox central 56-38.

Jason mays "great in the first half.

The defensive gameplan was to create some disruption for their team.

.

Jevonte turner, a kid who's averaging 26 points a game, we wanted to really pick him early and make sure he knew we were there for the first 50 foot the floor.

And then really focus on what we call our 50-red.

Our halfcourt man-to-man defense and getting in the passing lanes, getting deflections.

Things of that nature."

Two days down...two more to go.

Let's look at your quarterfinal matchups.

E-town and g-r-c playing in the early game at 11.

Ballard and bowling green at 2 p-m.

Boyle county will take on ashland blazer at 5 p-m.

Mccracken county and highlands at 8 for the final game of