2021 KHSAA Girls' Sweet 16: Day One

Of those four, two would go to overtime.

There were four games total.

The 2021 KHSAA Girls' Sweet 16 tipping off on Wednesday Rupp Arena.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) - This week it is the girl's turn to take over Rupp Arena.

C1 3 sweet 16 tipping off at rupp arena on wednesday.

Anderson county taking on southwestern.

Both teams trading buckets early.

Alexa smiddy pulls up from deep.

Bottoms. she had 12 for the lady warriors.

Time running out in the second quarter.

Amiya jenkins to tiffani riley.

Got em.

She had 16 points, 7 boards.

Lady bearcats up by 14 at half.

2h ayden smiddy gets the pass in transition.

Three...is good.

She had 12.

Cuts the defecit to 9....it would get as low as 7.

Riley kicks to sophie smith.

Corner three....bottoms. she had 15.

Anderson in transition.

Rachel satteryly to jenkins.

Easy bucket.

She led all scorers with 24 points, 11 rebounds, 3 steals.

Anderson wins this one over southwestern 78 to 67.

Clay birdwhistell "first of all, southwestern is a handful.

They are so well coached.

For us to see our community after the last 12 months that we had and everything that's gone on, be able to come back to this place a little over a year after the fact and have this kind of a response it's special to these young ladies.

It's special to our coaching staff and it says a lot about our town."

South laurel versus franklin county buckle up.

3:31 left in the game.

Reagan jones corner three.

Good.

47-45 cards.

59 seconds left.

Emily cox to jones.

Scores.

50-45 cards.

47 seconds.

Neveah carter kicks to brooklynn miles.

Can't see her...but you that.

Rattles home the three.

50-48 cards.

12 seconds left.

Miles with the loose ball.

She's fouled.

Makes both free throws.

Tie ballgame.

3 seconds left.

Brianna howard is fouled.

A chance to take the lead on the one and one.

Misses it.

To overtime we go.

49 seconds left.

Patience laster misses.

Jhaven meade with the rebound and putback.

The only field goal of over time for either team.

52-50 flyers.

Franklin makes their free throws to seal it in o-t.

Franklin beats south laurel 55 to 50.

Joey thacker "well i thought our kids just showed a lot of grit at the end.

Just sort of refused to lose.

We stood around a lot offensivey especially in the fourth quarter against that flat 3-2, but these two have made plays for us all their lives and they made big plays for us down the stretch.

I thought jhaven meade had a big putback there to stretch it out a little bit when we needed a bucket to get it tied."

Sacred heart tipping things off in the sweet 16 against knott county central 2q sacred heart up 10...abby maggard knocks down the three she had 7 points for the lady patriots.

Later...josie gilvin with the steal.she runs down.stops.finds olivia kaufman for three.

Sacred heart forced 26 turnovers but gilvin was the star.

Final seconds of the first half pull up jumper to beat the buzzer.

She messed around and a triple double.

13 points, 10 boards, 10 steals for gilvin sacred heart dominates knott county central 64- 32.

Second game of the day.

Bowling green and bishop brossart.

This was a good one.

Marie keifer gets the nice feed into the post.

Scores.

She had 7 points, 10 boards, 10 blocks...purples played great defense on her all day, but her presence still felt.

Tanaya bailey almost falls ..dribbles out of it...falling again...puts a little something on it and the shot falls.

She had 9 points.

Meadow tisdale gets the steal off the inbound.

She takes and off...and she gone.

Lays it in for an easy two.

She had 14.

Keifer is hounded...she kicks to lauren macht.

She drills the three.

She led bishop brossart with 16.

It would take double overtime!

Bowling green beats bishop brossart 50 to 48.

Here's the aftermath of wednesday.

Sacred heart will play bowling green on friday at 11 a-m.

Franklin county versus anderson county at 2 p-m.

First round games on the right side of