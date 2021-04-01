2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Driving Video

The all-new 2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer mark the rebirth of a premium American icon, with legendary capability courtesy of three available 4x4 systems, exceptional driving dynamics, powerful performance, including best-in-class towing capability of up to 10,000 lbs., advanced technology, safety and a new level of comfort for up to eight passengers – all wrapped in a sophisticated and authentic new design culminating in an undeniable presence.

As a premium extension of the Jeep brand, Wagoneer launches with a portfolio of vehicles that includes two models: the all-new 2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer.

While the Jeep brand broadly covers the North American mainstream SUV market from the compact to full-size segments, Wagoneer will significantly expand into the Large SUV segment while Grand Wagoneer competes in the premium segment.

Wagoneer, designed and engineered to compete in the heart of the Large SUV segment, appeals to the classic, ever-growing American family and the couple that has it all.

Creating an adventure with the ability to seat up to eight passengers and carry everything that comes with them is what the Wagoneer experience is all about.

A best-in-class towing capability of up to 10,000 lbs.

Allows for almost any toy to be towed while occupants sit comfortably inside enjoying gracefully integrated advanced technology and connectivity.