Assam polls: Badruddin Ajmal casts his vote in Hojai

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) president Badruddin Ajmal cast his vote at polling station number 21 in Hojai.

"I am sure that mahagathbandhan government will be formed in Assam.

PM Modi and Amit Shah have said they'll send Bangladeshi infiltrators back.

I want to ask them how many Bangladeshis sent back till now?

I challenge them to tell if even 100 Bangladeshis have been sent back in the last 5 years.

They are the ones who get them here," said Ajmal.

The second phase of elections is underway in the state today.