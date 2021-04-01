Watch: AIMIM MP celebrates no lockdown with no-mask rally; BJP files complaint

AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel is under fire for Aurangabad procession.

The procession was to celebrate scrapping of plan for Aurangabad lockdown.

Jaleel and his supporters were accused of not following covid precautions.

Many revellers were seen without masks and no social distancing.

Slogans like 'kaun aya, sher aya' (who's here?

Lion's here) were raised.

The following day, BJP leaders filed complaint against Jaleel.

Aurangabad is one of the 10 districts in India with most active Covid-19 cases.

On march 31, Aurangabad saw over 700 new cases while Maharashtra saw more than 39,500 cases.