Suvendu mocks Mamata: '66-year-old aunty' | Nandigram election | Oneindia News

As voting proceeds in the phase-II of the Assembly polls in West Bengal, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari advised CM Mamata Banerjee not to indulge in hooliganism; A BJP worker was found hanging at his home in Nandigram in a suspected case of suicide on Thursday, the party blamed TMC; President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday ordered France into its third national lockdown amid rising coronavirus cases.

All this and more news at 2 PM.

#WestBengalElection2021 #KirronKher #NirmalaSitharaman