Helping London's young homeless

One in 10 rough sleepers in London is under-25, according to figures from City Hall and during the pandemic, charities say the problem is getting worse.

New Horizon Youth Centre, based in King's Cross, says it has seen a 20% increase in young rough sleepers since 2019, with issues like youth unemployment, strained family relations and domestic violence made worse due to lockdown.

It now wants more to be done to prevent younger people ending up on the streets, with youth-specific housing and support top of its list of priorities.

Video journalist: Paul Murphy-Kasp