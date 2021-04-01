The video shows the moment REGA Swiss Air Rescue crew members take two people out from the frozen Seealpsee Lake using a helicop

Dramatic scenes played out in the Swiss Alps when these two men fell through the ice on a high alpine lake and needed to be rescued by helicopter.The Spectacular footage shows the Swiss Air-Rescue (REGA) helicopter lowering itself between the mountains to hover over the lake where a rescuer is then lowered down to the two men who by this point are suffering from hypothermia.(REGA Swiss Air Rescue/Newsflash)