WB polls: 'CM Mamata violating MCC', alleges Suvendu Adhikari

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has violated Moral Code of Conduct during polling.

He accused West Bengal CM of stopping polling for two hours at a booth in Nandigram.

"She alleges that polling agent was ousted from one booth.

But said nothing when her people pelted stones on media and injured one.

Her political ground is slipping away.

What she did is illegal.

She stopped polling for 2 hours and did drama.

It's MCC violation," he said.

2nd phase of assembly elections is underway for 30 constituencies of West Bengal including in Nandigram where there is face-off between CM Mamata and Suvendu Adhikari .