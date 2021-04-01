PM promotes national minimum wage increase

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promoted the new national minimum wage on a visit to a B&Q store in Teesside.

"It's the fastest growth in incomes for people on low wages for 20 years or so," he said.

Around two million of the UK's lowest-paid workers will receive a pay rise of 2.2% to £8.91 an hour.

"That's very important, part of the levelling-up agenda, building back better, helping families through what has unquestionably been a tough time," he added.

Report by Thomasl.

