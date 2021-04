New substance 'kills coronavirus for 60 days'

Pest control and hygiene expert Gary Jakeman uses a recently-approved substance which protects surfaces against coronavirus for 60 days at learning disabilities charity SoLO in Birmingham.

Nordic Chem antimicrobial coating has passed various European standard tests but take-up has been minimal despite being readily available.

Interviews with Michelle Bluck, business support manager at SoLO (Social Life Opportunities) and Gary Jakeman of Pied Piper Group.