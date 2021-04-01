Hancock: We shouldn't dismiss idea of vaccine passports

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the idea of vaccine passports should not be dismissed, adding that the government is looking into the idea in detail.

"Dismissing something like this, out of hand, is the wrong thing to do" Mr Hancock told reporters on a visit to Public Health England.

He said that government minister Michael Gove is "conducting a review into certification" and that the NHS is "making sure that we're ready for people to be able to show whether you've had a vaccine, or indeed a recent test for travel purposes".

Report by Thomasl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn