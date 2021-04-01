Hancock 'very worried' about impact of long Covid

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says he is "very worried about the impact of long Covid".

His comments come after new figures show almost one in seven people who test positive for Covid-19 are still suffering symptoms three months later.

"It's one of the many damaging problems of this virus", Mr Hancock told reporters on a visit to Public Health England.

He added that more research and money is being put into tackling long Covid.

Report by Thomasl.

