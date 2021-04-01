This Cambodian YouTuber filmed as he built a stunning water feature surrounding a play area for kittens.
Cambodian YouTuber builds stunning water feature around play area for kittens
The craftsman digs out a moat around the shelter before using bamboo shoots to create a flowing feature fitted with a water wheel.
The man then adds some fish to the moat.
This footage was filmed in January 2020.