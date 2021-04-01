Cambodian YouTuber builds stunning water feature around play area for kittens

This Cambodian YouTuber filmed as he built a stunning water feature surrounding a play area for kittens.

This Cambodian YouTuber filmed as he built a stunning water feature surrounding a play area for kittens.

The craftsman digs out a moat around the shelter before using bamboo shoots to create a flowing feature fitted with a water wheel.

The man then adds some fish to the moat.

This footage was filmed in January 2020.