Passersby in China lift up three-wheeler to free rider trapped underneath steel pipes

A group of passersby lifted up a three-wheeler with steel pipes loaded on it to free the rider trapped underneath in eastern China.

A group of passersby lifted up a three-wheeler with steel pipes loaded on it to free the rider trapped underneath in eastern China.

The heroic CCTV video, shot in the city of Haining in Zhejiang Province on March 23, shows a three-wheeler transporting steel pipes running a red light and being struck by a truck.

The three-wheeler then turned upside down and the rider was trapped underneath the steel pipes.

Nearby passersby were seen gathering around the three-wheeler immediately and trying to lift it up together.

A woman then carried a long bench to the site to help hold the three-wheeler up.

The rider was then taken out of the bottom of the three-wheeler after three minutes.

Since the rider wore a helmet, he was not injured and was blamed for the incident.

The video was provided by local media with permission.