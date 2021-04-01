Sen. McConnell Talks COVID-19 Relief, Vaccine Distribution in Owensboro

Sign up for those appointments.

New at noon - senator mitch mcconnell visiting owensboro health this morning the senator is touring the state this week speaking with those on the ground administering the vaccine.

Everyone to get the shots.he is also touting the 87-billion dollars in federal funding - he says - has been poured into the commonwealth to help with the effort.however mcconnell is now urging caution towards new large packages that would add to the national debt.coming up on 44news tonight - anchor jessica hartman will have an exclusive with the senator - diving deeper into the next steps toward recovery - for kentucky and the country as a whole.