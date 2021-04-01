Cabrera, Boyd react to Tigers Opening Day win

Miguel Cabrera and Matthew Boyd react to the Tigers' Opening Day win over Cleveland, with fans in attendance for the first time since 2019.
Brad Galli and Justin Rose report from Comerica Park.
Miguel Cabrera and Matthew Boyd react to the Tigers' Opening Day win over Cleveland, with fans in attendance for the first time since 2019.
Brad Galli and Justin Rose report from Comerica Park.
Miguel Cabrera cranked the first home run of the MLB season in the Detroit Tigers' 3-2 win over the Cleveland Indians on Opening..
Miguel Cabrera cranked the first home run of the MLB season in the Detroit Tigers' 3-2 win over the Cleveland Indians on Opening..